Migori secretary bail ruling today

Migori county secretary Christopher Rusana, who is charged with abuse of office, will know on Monday whether he will be freed on bond.

He spent six days in custody.

On Thursday, Kisii chief magistrate Shiundu Lutta ordered the accused to be remanded at the Kisii police station, awaiting the determination of his bond application.

Principal prosecutor Jami Yamina opposed the bond application by defence lawyers Ominde Kisera, Rodgers Abisai and Rodger Sagana.

Yamina said his office had received complaints from eight county government employees who said their lives would be in danger if they testified against Rusana.

“The proposed witnesses have already registered their concern over victimisation in the county because of the case. The accused might be a threat in interfering with them,” Yamina told the court.

Rusana has denied that on February 29, 2016, he used his office to improperly confer a benefit on Eliud Obonyo Sotty by appointing him director of supply chain management. The appointment is the mandate of the Migori County Public Service Board.

Yamina said the accused in appointing had appointed an officer "in utter disregard of the county government".

Defence lawyers said the accused is presumed innocent, the alleged offence is bailable and the accused has promised to be present throughout the trial.

“The accused has undertaken not to interfere with any of the 12 witnesses who will testify against him,” defence lawyer Kisera told the court.

Kisera said the investigating officer should have availed material to prove witness interference by the accused, "not just mere allegations".

“The accused has been Migori county secretary since 2014 and none of the eight witnesses who work in the county has tabled evidence over threats. No single name of the witnesses has been mentioned,” Kisera said.

