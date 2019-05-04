Over 3.2 million listed for NIIMS in Nyanza

More than 3.2 million people — only one-third of the target —have registered for the Huduma Namba in Nyanza, Regional commissioner James Kianda said on Friday.

The target is 6.8 million. Registration ends on May 17.

Kianda urged residents to avoid the last-minute rush and turn out in large numbers. " Ignore the lies being spread,” he said.

Nyanza is comprised of six counties; Kisumu, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Nyamira. The target is based on the projection of the current population of 6.8 million.

Kianda said the region records 146,000 people out of the targeted 150, 773 daily. This translates to a shortfall of 4,773.

He said the National Integrated Identity Management System will improve services.

The unique number, he said, will enable the government to provide better security more effectively.

The exercise seeks to consolidate into one digital file birth certificate, ID, KRA PIN, NSSF, NHIF, driving license, passport and other documents, which will be the single source of 'truth' about an individual.

“We are doing well [but] we have only managed a third of the Nyanza population. So it's important to register," Kianda said.

He directed county, subcounty commissioners and chiefs to ensure residents in their jurisdiction are registered.

“Even those in hospitals should be visited and registered."

NIIMS, he said, would enable the government to be more precise in its planning, hence accelerate growth for improved living standards of the people.

Kianda called on government officials, religious and elected leaders to spearhead awareness campaigns.

“Let all residents in the six counties understand why the registration is important. The generation of Huduma Namba is purely for quality and sufficient services delivery,” he said.

