Kuria safe for civil servants, say leaders

Kuria leaders have told civil servants and other employees in the region that they are safe despite the murder of an education official.

Kuria West subcounty education officer Robert Onkoba was shot dead at his home in Kehancha town last month.

On Wednesday, Labour and Social Protection PS Nelson Marwa, Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama and Ntimaru East MCA Augustine Mwera said Onkoba’s death was unfortunate.

Security agencies, with the help of detectives from Nairobi, have camped in Kuria to nab Onkoba's killers and ensure they are punished.

The leaders said five suspects are already in police custody in connection with the killing. Police are keen to destroy a syndicate hiring out illegal guns used to terrorise residents, the leaders said in Ntimaru town during Labour Day celebrations.

Police recovered a loaded AK-47 rifle, more than 200 bullets, a pistol magazine, handcuffs and jungle uniforms from Maeta village in Kuria East.

“Security officers are on high alert and all criminals, especially those possessing illegal guns, will be dealt with if they don't surrender,” PS Marwa said.

He thanked Migori county security officers for managing rustling and other crimes.

Kitayama warned the government will not allow a few criminals to terrorise peace-loving residents. He said his office has allocated CDF cash to help in the war on crime. Part of the money will be used to build a divisional police headquarters in Kegonga and a deputy county commissioner's office in Ntimaru. It will also fund construction of police posts.

The leaders toured finished and ongoing government projects in the region. They said the government is committed to delivering on all its promises.

