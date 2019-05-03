Kisumu to set up business incubation centres

The Kisumu county government is to establish model business and incubation centres to empower the youth to easily get jobs, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has said.

“The centres will be used to encourage innovation as well as tap potential youth talents that have been ignored for far too long," Nyong’o said at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground on Labour Day.

Already, Sh350 million has been set aside for the construction of an innovation and incubation centre at Rotary Vocational Training Centre.

The governor said the key for ending the jobless gridlock is intensely training the youth to equip them with relevant skills.

“We have made budgetary provisions in the current financial year - 2018/19 - as well as in the budget proposals for the coming financial year - 2019/20 - for modernising and equipping of our vocational training centres.”

Nyong’o said the county is working closely with the industries through incubation and innovation centres to link graduates with the job market.

“With initiatives such as the Kisumu Talent Search, we hope to nurture the talents in our young people and incubate them in a way that they can make a living out of arts,” he added.