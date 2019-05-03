800,000 register in Kisii Huduma Namba drive

HUGE RESPONSE

About 800, 000 residents of Kisii county have enlisted for Huduma Namba, county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi said yesterday.

He said the turnout has been impressive, about 30, 000 a day.

“As I stand here today about 800, 000 residents have been enlisted with Huduma Namba a month since the exercise started,” Kigochi said.

 

Speaking to the Star, the administrator said the registration has been going on smoothly despite a few hitches.

The exercise has sometimes been affected by the ongoing rain that prevents residents from reaching registration centres.

“I am appealing to residents to visit registration centres as early as possible to avoid instances where the ongoing rain stops them from going to enlist,” he said.

Kigochi urged them to utilize the remaining two weeks to register, saying the Namba will help the government put necessary plans for their benefit.

“I am also urging residents not to wait for the eleventh hour to start congesting registration centers. They should utilize the remaining two weeks to register,” the commissioner said.

“The namba will be a source of truth for Kenyans’ identity. People will be identified based on it.”

The commissioner said the government use the number in identifying its citizens but also to fight corruption and fraud.

The number will also be useful in fighting crime.

Once the exercise is concluded, Kigochi said,  Kenya will be in the league of developed countries.

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
Nyanza
03 May 2019 - 00:00

