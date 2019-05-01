Daraja Mbili market ready next month, says Obure

Construction of the Sh200 million Daraja Mbili modern market in Kisii town will be completed next month, Transport and Infrastructure CAS Chris Obure said yesterday.

The national government will hand over the facility to the Kisii government once it is done.

“The government will commission the market for use in June,” Obure said.

The new facility will accommodate 2,500 traders. He urged the county government to share the stalls fairly.

The CAS spoke at the market, where he led a team of national government officials on an inspection tour.

He said traders who have been selling on the pavements on the Kisii-Migori road have been risking their lives.

Obure said another market will be constructed in the area to accommodate the increasing number of traders.

“The rate of rural-urban migration is four per cent and we have to improve infrastructure and social amenities to cope with the increasing population," the CAS said.

Obure said the Directorate of Urban Development will provide technical support to improve roads and social amenities in urban areas to attract investors.

“In order to improve hygiene in the market, the government will repair access roads. I urge the county government to work closely with the national government to improve the lives of residents,” he said.

Obure was accompanied by Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, urban development director Charles Otieno, county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and ward representative Duke Nyarang'o.