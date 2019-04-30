CAR COLLIDED WITH MATATU

Homa Bay doctor killed in road accident

Enock Kopiyo was travelling on Sunday towards Chabera on the Oyugis-Ahero road

In Summary

• Six occupants of the matatu suffered serious injuries

• The body was taken to Rachuonyo South Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Oyugis town

Crime scene
Image: /THE STAR

A medical officer from Rachuonyo East subcounty, Homa Bay, has perished in a road accident.

Enock Kopiyo was travelling on the Oyugis-Ahero road on Sunday towards Chabera on the Oyugis-Ahero road. His car collided with an oncoming public service vehicle at 7.30pm. He died on the spot.

Six occupants of the matatu suffered serious injuries.

Kopiyo worked as a disease surveillance officer in the subcounty.

Rachuonyo East medical officer Ray Kajwang’ said Kopiyo had just left his home.

“The accident occurred a few metres from his home near Atela Primary School. It’s unfortunate he died on the spot,” he said.

Atela chief Peres Muga said the injured travellers were rushed to health facilities. She appealed to motorists to avoid speeding.

Kopiyo's body was taken to Rachuonyo South Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Oyugis town.

The wreckages of the two vehicles were towed to Othoro police station.

 

(Edited by F'Orieny)

 

by By ROBERT OMOLLO RobertOmollo3
Nyanza
30 April 2019 - 00:00

