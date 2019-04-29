Anxiety grips Equator Bottlers staff amid shutdown claims

Workers at the Equator Bottlers Limited in Kisumu are anxious following claims the company might be shut down because of fraud and several labour-related cases.

Sources on Sunday told the Star the firm's owners were mulling closure as due to the petitions.

“We fear the company could be relocated to another country. It is currently facing many suits,” a worker who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation told the Star.

Equator Bottlers employs thousands either directly and indirectly. Residents fear many people could lose their jobs.

A staffer, who asked not to be named, said the livelihoods of about 500,000 people could be affected if the company is closed.

The company, which was bought two years ago by the Coca Cola Beverages Africa has since moved top managers to the head office in Nairobi.

"Some of the top managers have been sacked. Others resigned immediately the management was relocated to Nairobi," a source said.

Among those sacked were former CEO Enrique Huertha, human resource manager John Karari, sales director Daniel Koech and credit controller Eugene Mathenge.

Former managing director Wilson Daley resigned early this year. Five employees who were unprocedurally sacked have won their cases and are set to receive compensation.

But the company’s credit controller Julius Gicheha, in a replying affidavit filed in court, denies the claims.

He acknowledged that the Equator Bottlers Limited was acquired by CCBA in 2017 and is now a subsidiary of the company.

Gicheha said CCBA will continue its operations in Kenya, saying there were no plans to close down. He denied the company was experiencing financial difficulties.

In 2017, former Equator Bottlers CEO Huguet said in an internal announcement that CCBA had reached a deal for a share purchase of the franchise.

Equator Bottlers, established in 1966 as a franchise of Coca-Cola, bottles and distributes Coca-Cola’s range of soft drinks in seven counties in western Kenya.

They counties include Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Vihiga, Bomet, Kericho and Kisumu. It has 20,000 outlets serving an estimated 6.5 million consumers.

