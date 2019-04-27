MCAs pass motion to compel Rasanga to address the assembly

Siaya MCAs have passed a motion compelling Governor Cornel Rasanga to give a state of the county address before July 1.

The ward representative said they were not aware of what the executive was doing hence the need for the address for proper oversight.

The motion was moved by Sigomere MCA Eric Odawa. Odwa said his motion was in line with the County Government Act that requires the governor to address the assembly at least once every year.

Odawa said Rasaga needed to update residents on the progress of the county initiatives and projects. He said the address should be made before the end of the current financial year.

"The governor is creating a disconnect between the legislature and the executive by failing to address the house annually," Odawa said.

He said MCAs were only able to keep track of county programmes and services if the house was constantly updated.

"The assembly will be able to keep track on the executive and report effectively to residents."

South Sakwa's Edwin Odhiambo the address was necessary to clarify the financial status of the county.

"The address will shed light on how many projects are being undertaken by the county government using public funds and end speculation," Odhiambo said.

Nominated MCA Irene Shirley said the house was "in total darkness" on what was happening in the county in terms of development.

"There is nowhere we can get the county development progress if not from state of the county address by the governor," Shirley said.

East Gem MCA Samuel Siguru said it was regretful the governor was ignoring a lawful duty. He said it was not the work of the assembly to remind Rasanga to make his state of the county address.

North Gem's Nick Ochola said the governor has never had a formal interaction with the assembly since they were sworn in in 2017.

"It is important for people to know what the government is doing for them and what is it plans to do. The governor should be compelled to come to this house and address the people of Siaya," Ochola said.

