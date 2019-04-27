Bondo MP Ochanda sued for grabbing villagers land

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda has been sued for encroaching and trespassing the private land of Tom Onyango.

The case, which began on Thursday, is before Bondo senior resident magistrate Edwin Wasike.

Onyango said Ochanda conspired with a former Bondo land registrar, land adjudication officer, and a district land surveyor to grab part of his land in Usigu division in Central Yimbo.

The court heard that Onyango bought the nine-acre from Stephen Ogola in February 1993.

Onyanga said the MP, who owns the neighbouring plot, encroached on his property and fraudulently registered it a fresh in 2007.

The court heard that the MP blocked a public road that was passing through his land and diverted in into Onyango's plot thereby reducing the complainant’s acreage.

Onyango said efforts to resolve the matter through arbitration failed.

He said his going t court followed an advice from area lands adjudication officer who acknowledged there were discrepancies on the maps and documents.

Onyango asked the court to expedite the case, return his land and award him general damages.

He also asked the court to compel the land registrar to rectify its records and give him back his six acres which had been carved out by the MP from the original nine acres.

Ochanda, through lawyer Ceceil Kouko, challenged Onyango to produce documentation of alleged ownership of the nine-acre piece of land.

Kouko questioned why Onyango had decided to sue the MP instead of original owners of the said land who were involved in the adjudication process.

He also questioned the timing of the litigation saying Onyango only chose to sue Ochanda after he was elected MP in 2013 yet he claimed the encroachment happened in 2007.

The case will be heard again on July 2.

Edited by P. Obuya