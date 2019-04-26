Nyamira MCAs reject CEC nominee over bias

Nyamira MCAs have rejected Governor John Nyagarama's Trade CEC nominee, saying procedure was not followed.

The MCAs on Wednesday refused Pauline Oyugi's nomination, raising concerns over what they called her close relationship with Nyagarama.

Fourteen ward reps voted for Oyugi to take the office while 15 voted against her.

Oyugi was to replace Omwanza Muga, working in an acting capacity after the resignation of Jackline Momanyi.

There were claims her nomination did not meet the requirements such as regional balance and procedures were ignored prior to her nomination.

“We are working on the nominee’s name and we are waiting for some important information that can help the committee on appointments complete the vetting task before we can approve or reject,” an MCA said in confidence.

Three others who sought anonymity said appointments are not made in the appropriate manner, thus not meeting the regional balance requirements.

They accused the county government of failure to consider all the four constituencies (West Mugirango, North Mugirango, Kitutu Masaba and Borabu) in appointments.

“We are concerned about how appointments are done. The county government should not ignore other areas and give appointments to a certain region alone.”

This is the second time the nominee has been rejected after the appointment committee rejected her last year.

