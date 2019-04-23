Shun politics and unite for development, Ugunja MP

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has asked elected leaders in Siaya to unite for development instead of wasting their energy of the aftermath of ODM party's loss in the Ugenya by-election.

Party candidate Chris Karan lost to former MP David Ochieng during the April 5 by-election. ODM officials have since engaged in blame game following the defeat.

Wandayi said the leaders were wasting their energy and creating unnecessary division in the party. He said such division will hinder development.

Speaking to reporters at Sidindi ACK Church in Ugunja on Sunday, Wandayi said development can only be realised when there is unity.

He asked county leaders to borrow a leaf from ODM party leader Raila Odinga entered a handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of development following the 2017 General Election.

“Nyanza region can now enjoy national government development projects courtesy of the handshake that brought about unity after the divisive 2017 General Elections,” Wandayi said.

Some leaders have blamed Senator James Orengo who was mandated by Raila to lead the Ugenya by-election campaigns.

Political analysts attributed the loss to the ODM brigade's for poor messaging, that only concentrated on the national politics instead and ignored local issues.

Wandayi, however, said it was not time to point fingers.

The MP called for unity, saying disunity contributed to the by-election defeat.

He said the loss was water under the bridge and urged leaders to unite for growth.

"Siaya is the county where Raila hails and does not need cheap politics from one general election to the other. ODM leaders need to make Raila proud through development and not empty politics,” Wandayi said.

The two-term lawmaker warned elected party members against politicking for 2022, saying every aspirant will be asked t point at what he did since his/her election in 2017.

“We still have three years to initiate development. We want to use that time wisely to ensure residents get tangible development,” he said.

Edited by Peter Obuya