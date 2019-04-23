Kisumu firm on the spot over pollution, skewed employments

Agro-Chemical and Food Company in Muhoroni, Kisumu county, is on the spot over pollution, skewed employments and tendering processes.

The company has been accused of poor waste disposal and discharge of raw industrial effluent directly into River Nyando.

Residents said the firm has violated environmental laws. They said the disposal of waste into the river make its waters unfit for domestic use.

The river is the source of water for thousands of residents, including livestock in Muhoroni and Nyando subcounties. The company has denied the allegations.

Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo said residents have lost lives and animals due to the spread of water-borne diseases as a result of pollution from the company.

A letter dated February 22, to the company and signed by constituency manager Sospeter Ngere, Koyoo cited the company’s poor compliance with environmental regulations.

He wants the company to stop emptying effluent into the river. Koyoo said his office had received many complaints from residents.

“Update my office with proper waste disposal mechanisms currently in place and your future plans to permanently stop pollution,” the letter says.

The MP asked the Ministry of Environment to urgently investigate the allegations for action. The company is also facing allegations over skewed hiring and award of tenders.

Koyoo said residents have complained over lack of corporate social responsibility and community involvement in the firm's operations.

“I have taken note of the docket of employment, procurement and tender allocations where local residents both skilled and unskilled are denied opportunities,” the MP said.

The lawmaker claimed job opportunities were being dished out to relatives and friends of top managers. Most of those hired are from outside the county, he said.

He demanded the company update his office on all employment vacancies for residents to be made aware. The MP also wants his office informed on all procurement and tender opportunities, including those for youths, women and persons with disabilities.

“Provide a list of activities and services your company plans to undertake both in kind and cash to benefit the local community under corporate social responsibility within this financial period,” the letter says.

Two weeks ago, youths stormed the company alleging skewed hiring and tender awards. Led by David Juma, the youths claimed the company’s management was awarding tenders and hiring people only from their backyards.

The protest halted operations at the company forcing the management to call police officers who shot in the air to disperse the youths.

But the demonstrators stayed put until they presented their grievances to the management. Juma accused human resource manager Moses Kolum and his wife of "importing" people from outside the area to fill job vacancies.

“It is regrettable that people are being brought from other regions and given work at the expense of jobless local youths,” Juma said.

Juma demanded the immediate removal of Kolum and asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the alleged nepotism and corruption at the company.

“We cannot sit and watch the management sidelining locals in employment and tendering process. We should be given an opportunity like other people from other areas,” he said.

The youths said the protest will persist to put pressure on the managers until their demands are addressed. “We are not opposed to employing people from other regions but jobs and tenders must be done fairly,” Juma said.

Jacob Ochola accused the company employees of interfering with the tendering process. “We have been neglected as Muhoroni community continues to wallow in poverty despite hosting high profile companies,” Ochola said.

The company’s financial officer Edwin Owiti and engineering manager George Obura had a rough time to calm down the angry youths.

Owiti asked the youths to forward their companies for prequalification of tenders.

He denied the company has neglected locals in employment, saying 80 per cent of the employees were from the area.

