Fishermen discover three bombs in Lake Victoria

Fear gripped fishermen in Rusinga Island, Homa Bay county after they netted three bombs suspected to have been left by colonialists.

The bombs were found trapped in fishing nets by a group of fishermen on Monday evening.

The bombs are believed to have been used during colonial times on Lake Victoria.

A fisherman said they thought they had a big catch but when they pulled the net they found the bombs.

He said most fishermen fear they may mishandle bombs unknowingly during their fishing activities in the lake.