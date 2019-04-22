Don't put sycophancy, politics ahead of services, county leaders urged

Some county governments fail to deliver on development goals because of poor working environment, a Senate team has said.

Senate Public Accounts Committee chairman Moses Kajwang on Saturday said some county leaders fail to provide a favourable environment to enable appointed and competent officials to undertake their duties. This hurts growth in a number of counties, he said.

The team, Kajwang said, has visited several counties and realised that a majority of the leaders have put sycophancy and succession politics ahead of services.

“The counties don’t give a conducive environment for the few competent officials to undertake the duties. Instead, the leaders like sycophants who flatter them at the expense of development,” the lawmaker said.

Kajwang spoke to journalists in Waondo, Suba North constituency. He said some county governments hire professionals to work as county executives and chief officers, but they fail to deliver due to poor working environment.

The Homa Bay senator said some professionals end up resigning.

He gave the example of Nairobi, where former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe and Education executive Janet Ouko resigned.

In Homa Bay, former Traders executive Carilus Ademba also resigned.

“We’re appealing to governors to change tact on how they lead, because what most residents want are services, not bosses,” Kajwang said.

Most senators, the team chairman said, work closely with governors to ensure they implement projects under the County Integrated Development Projects (CIDP).

The county governments’ leaders should create an enabling environment that improves development, Kajwang said.

He told governors not to misconstrue divergent opinion for criticism.

“Let it not be taken that whoever criticises or raises queries over utilisation of county government funds is seen as an enemy. Mistakes are there to be corrected,” Kajwang said.