MCAs upset after Big Three snub summit

MCAs were disappointed after President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga snubbed the legislative summit in Kisumu this week.

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto were slated to address the fourth annual summit that brought together senators, MCAs and devolution stakeholders. More than 4,000 delegates attended the event at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel from April 15 to 18.

President Kenyatta was to open the event at 10am on Monday but he skipped the vent for the second time. Nobody represented him.

The Head of State last year snubbed the event in Mombasa. He was expected to give the keynote address, award national honours to county assembly speakers and launch the global champion for youth agenda.

MCAs had high expectations he would address their demands of the pre-summit that was held in Mombasa. State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Sunday could not confirm the President’s tour.

However, the Nyanza police commander Vincent Makhoha said preparations for the event were complete. He told the Star on the phone there was enough security in place.

Raila was expected to give his speech on Tuesday at 4pm, while Ruto was to close the summit on Wednesday. But they did not show up.

Raila was instead attending the Afrochampions Infrastructure Boma where he emphasised the need for funding infrastructure in Africa.

Nobody represented Raila or read his speech. The snub of the summit by the big leaders angered MCAs who had high hopes the leaders would hear the challenges they face.

Kisumu residents expected Uhuru would address the progress of devolution, the handshake, development and his fight against corruption.

It remains unclear why the leaders skipped the conference meant for evaluating the progress of devolution.

Ruto was instead represented by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who read his speech.

President Kenyatta has toured Nyanza twice in six months after last year's March 9 handshake. Last year, Uhuru toured Kisumu and Siaya counties where he launched development projects.

On January 19 accompanied by Raila, Kenyatta attended the burial of the former Youth Enterprise Development Fund chairman Bruce Odhiambo in Koru, Muhoroni. He also toured Kisii alongside Ruto and Raila on February 20 where he launched projects.

Last year, MCAs were left frustrated after they were given no clear response on their promised car grants. Uhuru’s speech, read by then Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri did not touch on the issue.

The President during the first summit promised MCAs grants, saying they should be accorded equal treatment with MPs.

National Assembly members are given grants, instead of loans, to buy vehicles, as recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

There are 2,224 MCAs in Kenya (1,450 elected and 774 nominated) and if the ward reps have their way on the Sh5 million perks, their car grant will cumulatively cost the taxpayer Sh11.12 billion.

Ruto said there should be fairness and equity in the legislative arms of government. He asked the National Assembly and Senate to formulate mechanisms where legislators based at national and county levels are treated equally.

A Bill sponsored by Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang’ata that proposes to give MCAs control over billions of shillings in devolved funds is currently before the House.