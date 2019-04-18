Hippo mauls Suba man to death in Lake Victoria

A fisherman was killed on Tuesday following an attack by a hippopotamus in Lake Victoria.

Erick Ooko, 27, succumbed to injuries after the wild animal mauled him at Rasira beach in Gwassi South in Suba constituency.

Ooko was taking a bath on the shore when he was attacked.

“He animal attacked immediately he started bathing. He suffered a broken chest," Area beach management unit chairman Sospeter Ayoko said.

He said Ooko died on the spot after his internal organs were spilled. He hippo disappeared after the attack. Maurice Owino, who was with Ooko, run away. The body was taken to St Camillus Hospital Mortuary in Sori.

Homa Bay county warden Grace Wendot said they were awaiting a postmortem report to guide on compensation to the family.

“There is nothing much we can do at the moment. We'll discuss the postmortem report with the family,” Wendot said.

She urged residents to be cautious at the shores to prevent human-wildlife conflict. “I also urge the residents to report to us animals which turn wild so that we can rescue the situation,” she said.

Residents of Lwanda beach in Suba North constituency have decried attacks by hippos in the area.

