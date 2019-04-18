Family demands justice for Nyatike boy killed by stray bullet

The family of a 17-year-old student at Akala Secondary School in Nyatike is seeking justice after he was allegedly shot dead by the police.

The Form Two student, Jevis Omollo, was at Wath Ong’er market on Tuesday when the incident occurred. Police officers were firing in the air to scare away a mob that wanted to lynch a suspected thief when the boy was shot.

But Migori county police commander Joseph Nthenge said the boy was not killed by the police.

“It was a stray bullet. A stray bullet is not a police bullet, it was not aimed at any body, it is just like an accident,” he said.

Nthenge, however, said the police are investigating the matter.

Witness Ellar Akinyi said, "The public was beating up a woman who was cornered after stealing money from a trader."

Akinyi said the suspect attempted to escape but she was arrested by Migori county government askaris.

“The mob overwhelmed the askaris who sought help from police officers. It was while they were firing in the air to scare away the mob that the boy was shot dead," she said.

Charles Okinyi, a relative of the student, said the boy was helping a friend to sell commodities at the market when he was killed.

"The boy met his death while selling items at the market. A stray bullet hit him on the stomach,” Okinyi said.

He said the police officers took away the suspect and left the boy lying in a pool of blood.

“Omollo was rushed to a clinic in the market where he was given first aid before he was transferred to Migori County Level 4 Hospital. He died on the way,” Okinyi said.

The family is demanding justice for the boy. The body was taken to the Migori County Level 4 mortuary.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi