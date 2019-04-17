Court extends orders on Kisumu-Nandi land dispute

A court has extended orders stopping Kisumu county government from sharing a parcel of land under its jurisdiction with Nandi county.

This follows a suit filed by the county government challenging decision by the National Land Commission in a March 1 gazette notice directing division of land between the two administrations.

Judge Fred Ochieng had issue an earlier order stopping implementation of the notice, with the matter coming up for hearing last Wednesday.

The judge extended the orders after the NLC failed to appear in court for hearing of the application .

He ruled that the orders stay until the application is heard and determined. The next hearing date is June 12.

Victor Obondi, representing the county, told the media he served the commission with all the documents as directed by the court and wondered why they failed to appear.

The case was filed at the commission by Nyando Valley Association, claiming parcels of land owned by Richard Ochieng Olweng, Chemelil Sugar Company, Gublingh Singh Panjey, Omamo Farm and Utonga Geta Firm MV plantations.

NLC allowed the claim and in the March 1 gazette notice asked the Privatization Commission to consider part of the land belonging to Chemelil Sugar Company for the settlement of members of the association and other communities.

The commission directed that settlement be done using a pre-determined formula between the people of Kisumu and Nandi, a decision Governor Anyang' Nyong’o’s administration opposed.