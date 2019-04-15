Uhuru to open legislative summit in Kisumu today

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today preside over the fourth annual legislative summit in Kisumu.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena could not confirm the President’s tour. But Nyanza Regional Police Commander Vincent Makhoha said preparations for the event are complete.

"There is enough security in place," Makokha told the Star on the phone at the weekend.

Deputy President William Ruto and the AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga will also attend the summit. Raila will give his speech on April 16, while the DP will close the forum on April 17.

The President is expected to give a keynote address, award national honours to county assembly speakers and launch the global champion for youth agenda.

More than 4,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit that brings together senators, MCAs from the 47 county assemblies and partners at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel from April 15 to 18.

This will be the third time the President will touring Nyanza region in six months after the March 9, 2018, handshake. Last year, Uhuru toured Kisumu and Siaya counties where he launched development projects.

On January 19, the Head of State, accompanied by Raila, attended the burial of the former Youth Enterprise Development Fund chairman Brice Odhiambo in Koru, Muhoroni.

The President also toured Kisii alongside Ruto and Raila on February 20 when he launched projects.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, vice chairperson of County Assemblies Forum Esther Ndile, Senate Leader of Minority James Orengo and Senate Leader of majority will be among the guests.

Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Henry Rotich (Treasury) and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki will be present.

Kariuki will highlight areas that require urgent legislation, implications for county assemblies and way forward.

Other guests include Auditor General Edward Ouko, Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo and consultant Martin Oduor who will handle the case for Regional Economic Blocs and their impact on the Kenyan economy.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o, Kisumu speaker Onyango Oloo, George Okode and Kisumu Senator Fred Outa will give opening remarks.

Council of Governors chairman Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will talk about the challenges facing regional economic blocs and enhancing social and economic development.

Wamalwa will talk on aligning existing policies and legislation to achieve the Big Four sgenda while Rotich will give a statement on the Treasury and planning on the National Policy and Legislation.

Ouko is expected to speak on how to improve the audit function for effective oversight. The parliamentary committee on Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Kimani Ichung’wah will deliberate on the effective public financial management through the audit process.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi