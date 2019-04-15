Stop politicising abduction of Cuban doctors, Nyamira leaders told

Senator Okongo Omogeni has told Nyamira leaders to stop talking ill of Interior CS Fred Matiang'i following the abduction of two Cuban doctors in Mandera last Friday.

The Nyamira senator said it is a serious security threat which should not be politicised.

Omogeni spoke on Saturday at Bomondo SDA Church in Nyamira town during a funds drive. He said Nyamira leaders need to support Matiang’ i.

"The abduction of the doctors should not be used to undermine the CS. We should be very careful about what we say. The CS is competent, let us give him time to handle the situation,” Omogeni said.

He said leaders from the area should not allow the CS to be fought. "It is quite unfortunate for leaders to rise against their own," he said.

Omogeni condemned the abduction of the doctors and said the government should ensure the safety of medics.

“As leaders, we highly condemn the abduction of our Cuban doctors and we believe the government will act accordingly since it is a shame that the doctors have done so much in the area but all that they can be paid back with is abduction,” the senator said.

Politician Janet Komenda also condemned the abduction and asked the government to ensure enough security is given to Cuban doctors in high-risk areas.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi