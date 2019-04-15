Kisumu to pay volunteer health workers Sh2,500 monthly

The Kisumu county government has released Sh16 million to pay community health worker a Sh2,500 stipend each for the past three months.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said community health workers will be paid the stipend on a monthly basis.

Nyong’o said they have realised the immense contribution the workers make towards healthcare.

The governor said his government has set aside Sh45 million this financial year to support volunteers in the seven subcounties.

“The county has always recognised the value of community healthcare workers as the frontline brigade in achieving Universal Health Coverage," he said.

“Numerous arguments and counter-arguments have been advanced on the government’s ability to initiate and sustain the payment of community health workers," Nyong'o said.

"However, little has been mentioned on their value addition in conserving the total health budget through the savings made as a result of their work in preventing common diseases and preventable deaths in the community."