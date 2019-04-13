Kisii cop arrested for killing bar attendant

A police officer was arrested in Kisii for shooting dead a bar attendant on Thursday night.

The officer attached to Sameta police station is said to have been threatening to a shoot a person and when the attendant asked him why, the officer shot him.

County police commander Martin Kibet said the officer was on night shift and requested to go for supper. He proceeded to bar where he committed the crime.

“I can confirm that the officer has been arrested and will be arraigned any time once investigations are complete,” Kibet said.

He said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has taken up the matter.

“The motive of the killing has not been known but investigation officers are on the ground to establish what transpired,” the police boss said.

Kibet said the officer was drunk when he committed the offense and looked confused when he was arrested.

Kibet said the officer was transferred to Kisii police station after residents of Sameta had threatened to lynch him.

Police had a difficult time calming members of the public who were baying for the officer's blood after the killing.

“Residents who were angered by the incident had barred the police from removing the body from the scene,” the commander said.

The killing comes three months after a similar incident occurred in Kenyenya subcounty where a police officer killed two people.

Residents blamed police officers for killing Paul Onderi, 40, a matatu conductor and Hesbon Onkona, 27. Following the shooting, an irate mob lynched police officer Tom Onyango.