Sh3.2bn road to cut Migori-Narobi trip by 100km

Construction has started on the Sh3.2 billion Isebania-Lolgorian road.

The 75km road will reduce the distance from Migori to Nairobi by 100km when the second phase to Narok is complete.

The contractor, Sinohydro Company, has been on site for almost a month. Company manager Cao Xiao Jun promised to honour the three-year contract to finish the work.

The County Development Implementation Committee was on Wednesday told the first phase will be from Isebania to Kehancha and Lolgorian, with feeder roads into Ntimaru and Kegonga.

The team led by Migori county commissioner Joseph Rotich and county Presidential Delivery Unit director Melkizedek Onguso was assessing progress.

Cao asked the administration and political leaders to help cool tensions caused by employment issues.

Rotich assured the company of maximum security, saying the issue of employment will be addressed amicably.

For the last few days, local youth have been protesting what they termed skewed employment of casual labourers by the company. This raised the issue of the four clans of the Kuria community.

The road passes through the four different clans areas — of the Banyabasi, Bakira, Bairege and Bagumbe. Each wants their sons and daughters to be employed on the project.

The road will serve as a transit to the Maasai Mara National Reserve and Serengeti, boosting trade and tourism between Kenya and Tanzania.

Migori residents said it will open up rural centres for trade, besides cutting the cost of transport to Nairobi .

“I look forward to using this shortest route to Nairobi rather than going all the way to Kisii,” Mitumba trader John Marwa said. He said he travels every week to Nairobi to replenish his stock.

