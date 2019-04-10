Ochieng’s win signifies paradigm shift in Nyanza politics

Development politics based on a candidate's track record is trumping blind party allegiance in Nyanza.

Ugenya MP-elect David Ochieng's by-election victory shows the truisms about ODM's invincibility in Nyanza may no longer hold true.

For years, candidates have been elected because of party affiliation, not because of commitment or ability to deliver development.

Most of the current elected current leaders are either in the good books with ODM party leader Raila Odinga or they cling to his coattails.

Erick Odhiambo, a youth and business leader in Homa Bay, said that in the past, all a candidate needed was Raila's blessing and the seat was theirs for the taking.

Political analyst Samuel Otieno said the loss is a reflection of ODM's mistakes in the past. Voters want leaders who can initiate development, he said.

If the Ugenya by-election is anything to go by, it signifies a paradigm shift in the region's politics.

Ochieng’ won on the Movement for Democracy and Growth party against and ODM tradition in Raila's backyard. He had a solid development track record, he shunned media and rallies, went door-to-door, sometimes rode his bicycle, appealed to women. He refused to case the election as a contest with Raila.

He defeated ODM’s Chris Karan by garnering 18,730 votes to 14,507 in the four-man race.

Other leaders who have been elected against the ODM wave include Migori Governor Okoth Obado and MPs Onyango Koyoo (Muhoroni), Olago Aluoch (Kisumu West), Peter Masara (Suna West) Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu East) and Kitayama Marwa (Kuria East).

Obado and Koyoo were elected on the PDP party in 2013 before decamping to ODM in the lead-up to 2017 polls. Former Awendo MP Jared Kopiyo was also elected on a Ford Kenya ticket in 2013.

Following Ochieng's shocking victory, Nyanza residents have been urged to elect development-oriented leaders who can better their lives.

Sam Opot, a businessman from Gem, said it was time the people of Nyanza started to focus only on electing credible leaders with a development track record.

“We must stop the culture of electing leaders who only thrive on insulting people and constant politicking in funerals,” he said.

“How do you want our region to achieve development if all the elected leaders do are hurl insults and play insults instead of championing issues to help their constituents?" he asked.

He asked the church to guide Kenyans into electing good leaders. Those seeking election, he said, should articulate their development agendas instead of depending on Raila.