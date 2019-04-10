Governor Awiti's Sh3.8bn hospital stalls

The Senate wants Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti to explain why the construction of a Sh3.8 billion hospital has stalled one year after its groundbreaking ceremony.

The Public Accounts and Investment Committee has asked Awiti to give an update on the progress of the 210-bed hospital in Homa Bay town.

The hospital was described as a world class facility.

The county government signed a memorandum of understanding with a Turkish organisation called Delta Trade Company, Standard Medical Group Limited and the National Hospital Insurance Fund to build the hospital.

Officials from the organisations together with county government heads witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the new facility within the compound of the county teaching and referral hospital on May 9 last year.

Its construction was to be completed within 12 months.

In a letter to the governor, PAC chairman Moses Kajwang’ says there is no evidence that construction of the hospital has started.

“I paid a visit to the county referral hospital in line with the oversight role of the Senate. The main objective of the visit was to establish the general state of the hospital,” the letter read in part.

Kajwang' tells Awiti “there are serious issues that emerged that require your assurance that sufficient mitigation will be undertaken.”

The letter is copied to the Senate Health committee, Homa Bay county assembly Health committee and Homa Bay county commissioner Irungu Macharia.

The Senator accuses the county government of not conforming to the law when they signed a memorandum of understanding with the companies that were supposed to construct the hospital.

“There is no evidence of conformity with the Public Private Partnership Act especially with regards to due diligence, technical considerations and approvals required before a privately initiated proposal can be implemented,” the letter reads.

Governor Awiti is yet to respond to the enquiries but his office confirmed receiving the letter.

The county boss is also requested to explain whether Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital and Rachuonyo District Hospital have received medical supplies such as theatre machines, laboratory apparatus, renal equipment, intensive care machine which are under Medical Equipment Scheme (MES).

The Senate PAC chairman expresses concern over the manner in which county governments were spending Sh200 million per year on leasing MES equipment.

“There is general concern in Senate over the Sh200 million imposed on counties on leasing of MES equipment as well as the oblique manner in which the conception, procurement and implementation of the project was done across the country,” Senator Kajwang’ writes.