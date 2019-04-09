Steady power supply to boost Jua-Kali sector

Business in the Jua Kali industry in South Nyanza is set to improve with a stable power supply, the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company has said.

Homa Bay and Migori have had uneven supply in the past but Ketraco board chairman James Rege on Friday said the company plans to supply constant power.

He attributed the interrupted supply to infrastructural challenges.

Rege said a steady supply of power to South Nyanza will be transmitted from Ongeng’ substation in Ndhiwa. The substation's construction is almost complete.

Ongeng' will draw power from Sondu Miriu geothermal plant in Nyakach, Kisumu county.

Rege said the new substation will enhance investments and industrialisation in South Nyanza.

“Ongeng’ substation will supply power to Migori, Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay counties to promote development. The fiber cables will speed up internet connection for improved health research and data storage,” Rege said.

He spoke when the board paid a courtesy call on Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata.

Rege said landowners will receive timely compensation.

Ongeng' will receive power of up to 200kw before Kenya Power and Rural Electrification Authority supply it to the households at 66kw to 33 kw.

"The power will be enough to be used in industries in Homa Bay, Karachuonyo, Mbita, Sori and other towns within South Nyanza,” Rege said.

The news came as relief to traders in Homa Bay who have often decried losses over recurrent power outages.

Homa Bay Giant Traders Association chairman Godfrey Onduso said business operators who depend on electricity to run their premises have sometimes closed down due to frequent blackouts.

Onduso said some of the traders who are adversely affected by power cuts include welders, barbers and salons, cyber operators and soft drink traders.

Ketraco CEO Fernandes Barasa announced completion of 432km Turkana-Narok high voltage line. "Its power will be wind generated from Lake Turkana. The project generates 310 megawatts,” Barasa said.