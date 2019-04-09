TABLED BY EXECUTIVE

Nyamira MCAs want reports on projects probed

Say there is little to show on the ground

• Departments have not accomplished projects with the funds they were allocated.

Nyamira MCAs want the recent reports tabled in the assembly by county executive members on projects investigated.

The ward reps said the departments have not accomplished projects with the funds they were allocated. Some projects have stalled.

Magombo MCA said the executives have not played their role because there isn't much development on the ground.

“We have not seen development in our respective areas, but recently we saw executive members presenting reports of how they have performed in terms of development, but we are not satisfied,” Richard Onyinkwa said yesterday.

Nominated MCA Fredrick Mosiori on Monday said they are focusing on how the county can develop, and they should not be blamed for underdevelopment. He expressed dissatisfaction in the manner in which development has been delayed.

“We are concerned about the welfare of our beloved county and that is why we need to do everything possible to ensure our county develops. We need to know who is not doing his work, so we can get rid of him,” he said.

Mosiori said there are several projects that are either not done or have stalled, but executive members claim they have delivered a greater number of the projects.

"We should ensure every promise made to residents is fulfilled, otherwise we shall have ourselves to blame,” Mosiori said.

Nyamira to sack 60 illegal workers

Only 28 per cent of the total county revenue left for development
by ALVIN RATEMO
