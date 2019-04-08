Nyamira to sack 60 illegal workers

Nyamira county staff employed since November last year will be sent home in new fight against illegal employment, according to Finance Executive Muga Omwanza.

This is after it was established the 60 staff were hired irregularly.

Omwanza said a bloated workforce was sapping huge resources from the county's treasury and the action, supported by Governor John Nyangarama, would contain the ballooning wage bill.

“Under the governor's watch, things are going to change and within a short time the salaries we will be paying will be cut down drastically after the intervention has succeeded,” Omwanza said.

A section of Nyamira county MCAs protested the rising wage bill saying it has negatively affected development in the county, and said something needs to be done.

County Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Richard Onyinkwa said the county’s wage bill consumes about 49 per cent of the total county revenue.

This, according to Onyinkwa, is an excess of about 14 per cent of the ceiling provided for by the Controller of Budget.

In total, the county spends up to 72 per cent of its total income on recurrent expenditure, leaving only 28 per cent of the total county revenue for development.

The Magombo MCA said the development of the county will depend on action on the rampant cases of irregular massive hiring of staff by the county government.

“Investigating the irregular employments and hiring of staff is the only way that we can save our county from drowning. What has been done by the governor is what would have been done long time ago because the executive had information that such groups of people do exist in the county government,” Onyinkwa said.