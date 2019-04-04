Six held over malpractices ahead of Ugenya by-election

Six people have been arrested and arraigned over electoral malpractices ahead of tomorrow's Ugenya by-election, a senior IEBC official has said.

Ugenya IEBC returning officer Vincent Saruni on Wednesday said two were arrested for conducting campaigns past the stipulated period. The rest violated electoral processes, including violence and bribery.

Saruni, however, assured potential voters of improved security in and out of the polling stations. He spoke to the press in Sega.

The official said the IEBC is prepared to conduct a transparent election devoid of malpractices witnessed in the past general election, leading to the nullification of the Ugenya MP election.

“We have learnt from past mistakes like that of the disputed presidential election,” Saruni said.

A total of 229 presiding officers and deputy presiding officers and 377 clerks will oversee the drive.

There are 112 accredited polling stations. Two armed police officers will guard each polling station. The ballot boxes will be opened on Thursday at 11am then dispatched to various stations.

Voter turnout during the 2017 election was 81.9 per cent, but Saruni said he expects a lower figure in the by-election.