ODM Kasipul leaders urged to avoid divisive politics

Kasipul leaders have been urged to shun violence and confrontational politics.

The appeal from ODM branch chairman Blasto Nyonyango follows a confession by an elected leader that he was behind recent arson attacks in the constituency.

Nyonyango also warned some Kasipul CDF officials against undermining and insulting party chairman John Mbadi.

“We have recently seen meaningless confrontation in our backyard where leaders misuse young people by sending them to destroy other people's property,” he said yesterday.

“Leaders must be role models. We don’t want our party to be associated with acts of violence and unnecessary rowdiness, “the ODM official said.

On the CDF officials, he said: “We know they have been whipped to support a certain candidate for governorship but we can’t allow people to insult the national party chairman who is doing a lot to defend the party leader."

Last weekend, Mbadi warned Kasipul leaders at a funds raiser against unnecessary wrangling.

He said the party was inclusive and would welcome those who left during the controversial 2017 party primaries.

“We must unite our people. There is a need for us to avoid divisive politics,” Mbadi said.