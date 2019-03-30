IT'LL LOWER STAFF MORALE

Medics reject Homa Bay's contract hiring terms

It's not prudent for the county to employ some health workers on contract while others are on permanent and pensionable jobs

The decision by the Homa Bay county government to hire health workers on contract has been opposed amid concern it will affect staff morale.

The opposition has come from Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Nyanza region's Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) chairman Kevin Osuri.

The county has in an advertisement, called for applications for 140 health workers, including nurses and medical officers. Some of those who qualify,  among them nurses, will be hired on three-year contracts.

Others will serve on five-year contracts. The deadline for the applications is April 5.

Kajwang’ told the county government to revoke the advertisement. He was speaking at Homa Bay Referral Hospital on Thursday. “It’s not prudent for the county to employ some health workers on contract while others are on permanent and pensionable jobs," he said.

"We’ll discuss terms of the contract of doctors in the Senate to protect the medics,” Kajwang' added.

Osuri said offering jobs on contract will discourage people from pursuing health courses. “Health workers also need pension and other benefits resulting from permanent jobs. Contract terms are a frustration,” he said.

Homa Bay KMPDU liaison officer Amos Dulo urged the county government to withdraw the advert or else they will demonstrate against the employer.

by ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
30 March 2019 - 00:00

