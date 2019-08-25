Wajir numbers will surprise you — Abdi

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi on Sunday told Kenyans to expect a big increase in ethnic Somalis when the census results are out.

Speaking after his immediate household was counted at his residence in Wajir town, Abdi dismissed people who say Northeastern Kenya has no numbers, telling them to prepare to be surprised.

“Our people are increasing every day. Our figures will be much more than those of 2009,” Abdi said.

"The 'trick' behind our big numbers will be confirmed. Muslims are allowed to marry up to four wives and each ends up having several children. So after 10 years, our number will be much higher than every household in Kenya.”

During the 2009 census, leaders from Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties accused the KNBS and then minister of Planning Wycliff Oparanya of doctoring their numbers and lowering them. The case ended up in court.

Abdi asked the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the government to extend the census if necessary to prevent anyone from being left out. He described the areas as extensive and said areas "are important in planning to help in resource allocation".