Wajir numbers will surprise you — Abdi

• Governor says a lot of population growth has taken place since the last census.
• In 2009, Northeastern leaders disputed census results saying they had been doctored and numbers lowered.
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi on Sunday told Kenyans to expect a big increase in ethnic Somalis when the census results are out.
Speaking after his immediate household was counted at his residence in Wajir town, Abdi dismissed people who say Northeastern Kenya has no numbers, telling them to prepare to be surprised.
“Our people are increasing every day. Our figures will be much more than those of 2009,” Abdi said.
"The 'trick' behind our big numbers will be confirmed. Muslims are allowed to marry up to four wives and each ends up having several children. So after 10 years, our number will be much higher than every household in Kenya.”
During the 2009 census, leaders from Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties accused the KNBS and then minister of Planning Wycliff Oparanya of doctoring their numbers and lowering them. The case ended up in court.
Abdi asked the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the government to extend the census if necessary to prevent anyone from being left out. He described the areas as extensive and said areas "are important in planning to help in resource allocation".
“If it has taken my family about one hour and 20 minutes to be counted, how long will it take households with more than 10 people?” he asked. "Our people have huge families which in most cases are extended."
The enumeration form covers human population, livestock and agriculture among other things.
The governor said these areas are critical for planning considering that most people in the region depend on livestock keeping for income.
He urged the residents, mostly pastoralists, to "give the exercise the seriousness it deserves and get counted".
The census is the most credible source of information on demography, economic activity, literacy and education, housing and household amenities, urbanisation, fertility and mortality, religion, migration, disability and other socio-cultural and demographic data.
The data collected is used in planning and distributing resources and providing services for the next decade.
This year's census started on Saturday and runs to August 31.
Several Northeastern political were enumerated on Saturday. They included National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale, Garissa Governor Ali Korane, Ali Roba (Mandera), Eldas MP Aden Keynan, Sophia Abdi Noor (Ijara) and Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.
