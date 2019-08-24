Census trouble: Cars torched in border feud

• Group visited a mosque destroyed two weeks ago by unknown people, shots fired forcing them to flee.
• Official says culprits found disrupting census will be arrested and charged.
Security has been restored in Masalale, Wajir North, a day after clashes erupted leading to the torching of a vehicle.
A Toyota Prado MP Ahmed Abdisalan arrived in was gutted on Thursday evening, while that of Malkagufu MCA Mohamud Abdullah was badly damaged
Trouble started when people from the Ajuran side, who had been displaced in Masalale, went back in the company of the two leaders to be counted in the census. They were trying to relocate.
They visited a mosque that was destroyed two weeks ago in a boundary dispute. The mosque is one kilometre from Masalale centre.
Wajir county commissioner Lyford Kibaara said gunshots were fired while they were at the mosque prompting them to flee, leaving their vehicles behind.
Unknown people then destroyed the MP's vehicle and destroyed that of the MCA.
The issue of boundaries should be left to the national government whose mandate it is to handle thatWajir county commissioner Lyford Kibaara
Kibaara, who visited the area with security chiefs and local leaders, called on both leaders and residents to maintain peace.
“I appeal for calm from both parties. The issue of boundaries should be left to the national government whose mandate is to handle that,” he said.
"We will not allow any individual irrespective of their position to disrupt this very important national census for whatever reason. Theywill be arrested and charged.”
He said investigations had started to find out who triggered the violence.
There has been a long-standing boundary dispute between Eldas and Wajir North constituencies with both sides claiming ownership of the disputed land.
Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik condemned the incident.
“I call upon all politicians to desist from hooliganism that can destabilise the hard-earned security s attained in the area. The census will be conducted in all regions where people live regardless of their boundary status. Kenyans have a right to live anywhere," Birik told the Star on the phone.
"The political leaders and aspirants who want to use violence as a springboard to office will regret this as drastic action will be taken against them."
Governor Mohamed Abdi said, "I condemn what has happened between Eldas and Buna where bandits torched one of the vehicles. Our security agencies must urgently apprehend the criminals."
On Saturday last week, Birik met Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh, Ahmed Abdisalan (Wajir North) and Aden Keynan (Eldas) to settle the tension between the neighbouring communities.
Birik said the leaders agreed to work with his team to ensure the census succeeds.
Edited by R.Wamochie