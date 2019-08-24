Census trouble: Cars torched in border feud

Security has been restored in Masalale, Wajir North, a day after clashes erupted leading to the torching of a vehicle.

A Toyota Prado MP Ahmed Abdisalan arrived in was gutted on Thursday evening, while that of Malkagufu MCA Mohamud Abdullah was badly damaged

Trouble started when people from the Ajuran side, who had been displaced in Masalale, went back in the company of the two leaders to be counted in the census. They were trying to relocate.

They visited a mosque that was destroyed two weeks ago in a boundary dispute. The mosque is one kilometre from Masalale centre.

Wajir county commissioner Lyford Kibaara said gunshots were fired while they were at the mosque prompting them to flee, leaving their vehicles behind.

Unknown people then destroyed the MP's vehicle and destroyed that of the MCA.