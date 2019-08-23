Wajir governor appeals for support amid worsening drought

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi yesterday appealed to the government and non-governmental organisations to support drought-stricken residents.

The county is experiencing severe drought, which is a result of the cumulative failure of last year's short rains and this year's long rains. The rains were depressed in most subcounties, especially parts of Wajir South, Wajir West and Eldas. Most pans have dried up.

Abdi said they need urgent help to support human and animal lives. He cited immunisation, water trucking, a relaunch of the off-take programme, relief food distribution and provision of animal feed as some of the measures that would alleviate the severity of the problem.

"The county government and the national government, through [the National Drought Management Authority] NDMA share the understanding that the interventions made as at now are commendable, but more has to be mobilised to save more livelihoods and lives that are getting susceptible by the day. We, therefore, appeal to our valued partners to not to tire to support," he said.

The county chief spoke to the press in Wajir town. He was accompanied by local leaders and state officers, including county commissioner Lyford Kibaara. He said even though the county recently distributed feed to cushion livestock against the ravaging drought and launched water trucking, it could only do that much with the meagre resources it had.

Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim accused local NGOs of failing to deliver on their mandate, despite their huge number.

"As leaders, we are not happy with the performance of non-governmental organisations operating in Wajir. They have literary done nothing to assist our people during this difficult time of drought. They need to change," he said.

Residents walk long distances in search of water and pasture. Their animals are emaciated and the situation could worsen.

According to a report by the NDMA that was released mid-last month, there is severe vegetation deficit as pasture is depleted. It says many herders have overcrowded major boreholes and that leads to frequent breakdown.

With regard to food security, the assessment revealed that the county is in the alarm phase. This is evident in severe food and water shortages, coupled with frequent bush fires that destroy pasture. Other problems blamed on food insecurity are animal and human disease outbreaks and recurrent resource-based clan conflicts.

(Edited by F'Orieny)