ELDERLY, VULNERABLE KIDS, DISABLED

Social Protection department to clean up beneficiaries list

Some beneficiaries have died but the information had not been forwarded to the department

In Summary

• Ineligible beneficiaries to be removed, more deserving cases to be brought on board.

• In Garissa, government spends Sh249 million to assist 10,396 people.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Elders from Garissa wait to receive money in a bank last month
WELFARE: Elders from Garissa wait to receive money in a bank last month
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has started cleaning up the payroll of beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries of the social protection fund include the elderly, people living with severe disability and vulnerable children.

Speaking to the press in Garissa town on Tuesday, Jane Muyanga from the State Department of Social Protection said the exercise will ensure ineligible beneficiaries are removed from the list and more deserving cases are included.

 
 

“We have realised that there are people who are double registered. We need to understand why this double registration is taking place,” she said.

Muyanga said the aim of cleaning up the payroll is to enable the ministry to plan for a replacement phase. 

She said they have realised that some beneficiaries have died but that the information had not been forwarded to the department.

Muyanga said such cases are common in Northeastern because burial permits are not easily available. This is mostly due to religious issues.

She said going forward they have developed a form to enable chiefs and assistant chiefs to ascertain whether those people are deceased.

Garissa deputy county commissioner Samwel Njuguna said the exercise will enable more beneficiaries to be enrolled into the programme.

He said in Garissa, the government spends Sh249 million to assist 10,396 people.

 
 

Labour and Social Protection PS Nelson Marwa last week released his ministry officials who are currently visiting all counties to address the issues affecting beneficiaries on a case by case basis.

 

Last November 26, the State Department for Social Protection started the migration of legacy beneficiaries of the Consolidated Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) from card-based payment model to account-based model using four contracted Payment Service Providers (SSPs).

Among the counties covered are Kilifi, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nairobi, Baringo, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni and Kajiado.

MORE:

400 beneficiaries of Uhuru's Digital Talents Programme recruited

Will be attached in ministries for the next 12 months to improve delivery of government services.
News
1 month ago

Cash transfer beneficiaries get accounts order

They must open bank accounts by today to receive the money.
News
3 months ago
