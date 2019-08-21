Social Protection department to clean up beneficiaries list

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has started cleaning up the payroll of beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries of the social protection fund include the elderly, people living with severe disability and vulnerable children.

Speaking to the press in Garissa town on Tuesday, Jane Muyanga from the State Department of Social Protection said the exercise will ensure ineligible beneficiaries are removed from the list and more deserving cases are included.

“We have realised that there are people who are double registered. We need to understand why this double registration is taking place,” she said.

Muyanga said the aim of cleaning up the payroll is to enable the ministry to plan for a replacement phase.

She said they have realised that some beneficiaries have died but that the information had not been forwarded to the department.

Muyanga said such cases are common in Northeastern because burial permits are not easily available. This is mostly due to religious issues.

She said going forward they have developed a form to enable chiefs and assistant chiefs to ascertain whether those people are deceased.

Garissa deputy county commissioner Samwel Njuguna said the exercise will enable more beneficiaries to be enrolled into the programme.

He said in Garissa, the government spends Sh249 million to assist 10,396 people.

Labour and Social Protection PS Nelson Marwa last week released his ministry officials who are currently visiting all counties to address the issues affecting beneficiaries on a case by case basis.

Last November 26, the State Department for Social Protection started the migration of legacy beneficiaries of the Consolidated Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) from card-based payment model to account-based model using four contracted Payment Service Providers (SSPs).

Among the counties covered are Kilifi, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nairobi, Baringo, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni and Kajiado.