Security beefed ahead of census, says Birik

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik on Monday assured residents of adequate security ahead of the census this weekend.

He spoke to the press at Wajir county commissioner's residence after meeting chiefs and assistants to look into the security preparedness. Birik said everything was being done to ensure the success of the exercise.

The official, who was flanked by the security and intelligence committees, said for the drive to succeed, everyone should cooperate.

Al Shabaab militants have remained active in some parts of the region, especially in towns and settlements that border Somalia, where they have continued to carry out attacks mostly targeting security officers, police camps and communication masts. They also plant explosives along the roads.

The most recent attack happened last week on Thursday when the militants stormed Fino village in Lafey constituency and killed two national police reservists. They also attacked two police camps but were immediately repulsed.

This has led to fears they might want to disrupt the census drive.

Birik, however, described the incident as an isolated one, adding that security officers in the region were prepared to deal with such incidences.

“Adequate security preparations have already been put in place to ensure the census is successful. We have sufficient security personnel to secure each enumeration area,” he said.

“We are working with a number of stakeholders, including the political leaders, census committees and members of the national administration."

The regional security boss also met with Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh, Abdi Salan (Wajir North) and Aden Keynan (Eldas) to settle the tension that has been brewing between neighbouring communities.

“The leaders have agreed to work with my team to ensure everything goes on well. I do not foresee any hurdles that can forestall the exercise."

He further cautioned chiefs and their assistants against condoning doctoring of results.

Birik said the only people eligible to be counted are those who will have spent the night of August 24 and 25 within Kenyan borders.

Edited by R.Wamochie