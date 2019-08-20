DROUGHT

Don't send students home for fees, Wajir school heads told

In Summary

• The county is experiencing a severe drought which has led to depletion of pasture and water 

• The governor says it would be ‘inhuman and unwise’ for school heads to send students home 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
20 August 2019 - 00:00
Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi at the Wajir ICT hall on Monday
KEEPING STUDENTS IN SCHOOL: Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi at the Wajir ICT hall on Monday
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi yesterday urged school heads not to send students home for fees because residents are suffering from drought.

“A large population of people depend on livestock as their economic mainstay. They sell animals to raise school fees for their children. But currently there is nothing for them to sell,” Abdi said.

The governor said it would be ‘inhuman and unwise’ for school heads to send students home under the prevailing circumstances.

He spoke in the Wajir ICT hall when he led the disbursement of Sh82 million bursary cheques to 8,890 secondary and 2,780 college students.

The county is experiencing a severe drought, which has led to depletion of pasture and water.

“We understand that it is difficult to run the schools without money and that is why we decided to release the bursaries to the institutions well before the schools are opened.”

Eligible students were identified from all the 30 wards through the County Bursary Committee.

He directed the education department, and ward and county bursary committees to undertake post-disbursement monitoring to check on any gaps and prepare a report.

The governor commended the other bursary providers, saying there is a need to have a standardised operating procedure on the management of bursaries that will allow needy students to benefit.

“By establishing a common registry and only target the needy and deserving cases, I am fully convinced that no student will miss fees to advance his or her education,” he said.

Education CEC Hussein Sugow urged beneficiaries to work hard in their studies and produce good grades in their exams.

More:

Wajir provides feed to prevent animal deaths

Wajir West, Wajir South, Eldas and Tarbaj are the worst-hit.
Counties
6 days ago

Wajir to make laws on forest conservation

The delegation was in Wajir to asses the impact of climate change.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
20 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MP Wambugu dares DP Ruto to re-launch project in Nyeri
    1d ago Central

  2. Concentrate on legislative issues and leave my miniskirt, ...
    15h ago Eastern

  3. Nairobi residents to experience water shortage till 2023
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Tolgos hits back at Murkomen over 'planned impeachment'
    9h ago Rift Valley

  5. We'll have your head, drug lords tell Lamu MP
    3d ago Coast

Latest Videos