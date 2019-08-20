Al Shabaab strike Lafey, injure one and destroy Safaricom mast

Suspected al Shabaab militants on Tuesday struck Kheira Ali village in Lafey constituency, seriously injuring one person and destroying a Safaricom mast.

The incident happened just five days after two Kenya Police Reservists were killed in Fino village in the same constituency.

During the Tuesday incident the group of about 20 militants first aimed at the mast, bringing it down.

Police reservists engaged them in a shootout for about an hour. One civilian was injured in the ensuing crossfire.

The victim was rushed to the Mandera County Referral Hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik, when reached for comment, promised to get back ‘with details once I have the full report’.

Area MP Abdi Mude told the Star that the militants have continued to carry out attacks in the area ‘as if we don’t have security apparatus paid to guard Kenyans and their property’.

He also took issue with telecommunication’s decision to put up masts in areas he described as insecure.

“We have always advised Safaricom to avoid putting up the masts in areas that are far from the town,” he said.

Mude said the telco should instead put masts in areas where security officers are stationed.

The MP regretted that sustained attacks by the militants were occurring just days before crucial national census exercise slated for Saturday.

“I am very worried about these incidences that are likely to scare away our people. As we speak most of them are running away from the villages to other parts of the country fearing attacks,” he said.

On Thursday last week, the militants terrorised residents before attacking two nearby police camps.

