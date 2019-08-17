Leaders condemn killing of reservists in Mandera

Leaders in Mandera have condemned an al Shabaab attack on Friday in which two Kenya Police Reservists died in Fino Lafey constituency.

The militants stormed Fino village on Thursday night and terrorized residents before attacking the two nearby police camps.

The terrorists whose number could not immediately establish, were, however, repulsed by security officers.

They then attacked the homes of the reservists and killed them. They are Muhumad Adan Noorow, 68, and Abdullahi Muhumad Adan, 38 - a father and son.

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik said police officers pursued the attackers.

Area MP Abdi Mude told the Star on the phone that it is unfortunate that the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in the border towns with impunity.

“I want to make a passionate appeal to the national government to deploy the military inside Somalia at our borders because. We need to keep Kenya safe. we can't leave our borders and go deep into Somalia and hope that we will be safe. It doesn’t make sense at all,” he said.

"As residents of Northeastern, we will not give up in the war on terror. We will continue supporting the security apparatus in this fight because they can only do so much alone. Together, we can win the fight,” he said.

He said reservists need to be equipped with high tech ammunition that can match those of the militants. Mude said part of the reason why the reservists are vulnerable is because they use old machinery. They are unable to respond swiftly during emergencies.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba said it was unfortunate to see the militants continue wreaking havoc and cause disunity in the border town. He urged the security apparatus to immediately bring the killings to an end.

“Surely we cannot continue losing our people to the militants every now and then. Security officials can do better. We acknowledge the work they are doing but they need to re-strategize and seal all the loopholes that the militants have continued to exploit and carry out attacks,” he said on the phone.

The deaths come two months after an operation involving the Kenya Defence Forces, special forces and the police.