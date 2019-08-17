Korane says cancer centre a county flagship project

“Huge resources are used to treat cancer. We are optimistic that when we have our own treatment centre in place that we be doing regular screening. We will know the exact number of cancer patients through early detection and subsequently put them on medication,” he said.

Throat cancer has become a major problem in the region. The centre is expected to give palliative care to the patients once complete.

He however said that even as the national and county governments work round the clock to set up the cancer centre, the solution for the killer disease lies with the people themselves who should change their lifestyle.

“As a county we have embarked on a robust health programme to educate the public on the signs and dangers of cancer. Many of our people are dying for lack of knowledge,” Korane said.