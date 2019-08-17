Korane says cancer centre a county flagship project

• Speaking during a press conference in his office on friday, Korane said his administration was investing KShs. 200m in Phase 1 of the project that includes the putting up of a chemotherapy unit, pharmacy, laboratory and administration offices.
• Throat Cancer has become a major problem in the region, something that has prompted the counties to put up cancer centers that they believe will go along way in giving palliative care to the patients.
Garissa Governor Ali Korane on Thursday said the county has invested Sh200 million in phase 1 of a cancer centre that is under construction.
He said it is a county project and the national government is only supporting the multi-billion shilling centre.
Korane who addressed a press conference in his office on Friday said his administration was putting up a chemotherapy unit, pharmacy, laboratory and offices.
The governor said he is happy that the national government chipped in.
“Huge resources are used to treat cancer. We are optimistic that when we have our own treatment centre in place that we be doing regular screening. We will know the exact number of cancer patients through early detection and subsequently put them on medication,” he said.
Throat cancer has become a major problem in the region. The centre is expected to give palliative care to the patients once complete.
He however said that even as the national and county governments work round the clock to set up the cancer centre, the solution for the killer disease lies with the people themselves who should change their lifestyle.
“As a county we have embarked on a robust health programme to educate the public on the signs and dangers of cancer. Many of our people are dying for lack of knowledge,” Korane said.