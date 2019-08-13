Duale cautions government officials against diverting relief food

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has warned government officials against hoarding or diverting relief food and water meant for vulnerable groups.

The Garissa Township MP also cautioned truck drivers supplying relief food from siphoning fuel from government vehicles.

“Let me warn you. Desist from these acts or you will be sacked and prosecuted,” he said.

Duale spoke in Garissa town after flagging off of 10,200 bags of emergency livestock supplementary feed to five subcounties most hit by the current drought.

The lawmaker directed the county commissioner Mwangi Meru to closely monitor the distribution of the animals feeds.

Elders from the area had filed complaints with the ethics commission on claims that relief food was not reaching the right people affected by the dry spell.

Former Ijara deputy county commissioner Julius Too is currently in court after he was last year charged with misappropriation of relief food and other offences.

Duale asked leaders in subcounties most affected by current drought to work closely with the National Drought Management Authority.

He said the national government will commence water trucking and food distribution to far-flung areas in Ijara, Balambala, Lagdera, Dadaab, and Hulugho subcounties.

Garissa county NDMA coordinator Abdinoor Dubow said more feeds will be distributed in October and November.

Dubow said that the current relief food was being supplied to support animals that are weak and malnourished or lactating.

The drought situation in Garissa has worsened following the failed March-April-May rains.

According to experts, the situation could worsen in the coming weeks if the rains fail again this month.

Garissa is among counties that are currently faced with severe drought following the erratic March-April rains.

Other counties are Mandera, Turkana, Wajir, Baringo, Kilifi, Kwale and Tana River.

(edited by O. Owino)