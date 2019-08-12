Insecurity to blame for slow growth — PS

Cooperatives Development PS Ali Noor Ismail has urged Northeastern residents to maintain security for development to thrive.

Noor, who spoke in Mandera town on Saturday, said the region has lagged behind in development because of insecurity.

Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties have borne the brunt of al Shabaab attacks in which several security officers and civilians have lost their lives.

Noor said the narrative that militants have over the years been targeting nonlocals has only served to alienate the region further from the rest of the country.

The militants tried to cripple the economy of the region and bring it to its knees by targeting the important sectors, especially education, health and communication, the Principal Secretary said.

"These are real enemies of progress that we should unite and vigorously fight to eliminate. I'm happy that the local leadership, security apparatus and residents are working together towards ensuring peace."

Frequent terror attacks have driven nonlocal teachers, doctors, other professionals and casual labourers out of the region.

The PS advised youths not to be lured into joining the terror group and appealed to residents to cooperate with government agencies in maintaining peace and security.

"Report all bad elements amongst you and we will surely make big strides in maintaining security for fast development. Youths should not accept to be brainwashed by the radical group who are set reverse the achievements of our great country."

Noor said the government has distributed more than Sh140 million to youths to boost business in the region.

Last week, Shabaab militants attacked Hulugho town in Garissa where they destroyed a Safaricom mast.

Garissa Education executive Izzudin Mohamed said his department was keen on growing youth's talents through financial support.

Mohamed said the county government has distributed over Sh126 million bursaries to needy students.

Further, the county has identified 26 girls with talents to go for vocational training courses this year in Turkey.

