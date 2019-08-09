Wajir municipality fully established, says Abdi

Governor Mohamed Abdi on Thursday said the Wajir municipality has been fully established.

The charter has been approved, the board of management appointed and its functions gazetted, he said.

The objective of the Urban Support Programme Project is to establish and strengthen urban institutions to deliver improved infrastructure and services to boost economic growth.

“Our municipality requires wide and permanent roads, adequate clean and affordable water and sanitation, good schools and health facilities to attract more investment and compete favourably with other urban centres,” the governor said.

He spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the 1.2km Airport-Wajirbor road to bitumen standards and repair work on the existing tarmac roads in Wajir town.

The governor said with incentives, more investors will establish businesses in the town, thereby providing employment and stimulating the economy.

He urged all departments to provide better services to match that of a municipality.

He said the county has started fixing patches on the existing tarmac roads in the town.

“As we expand the roads under bitumen standards, it is also our responsibility to ensure we increase the lifespan of the existing ones through constant repairs and patching of potholes,” he said.

The governor urged contractors working in the county to remain patriotic and strive to do their best. He said his administration will not hesitate to terminate contracts of underperforming contractors.

“I want to appeal to all contractors to be patriotic and to participate in our development agenda. Let us not undertake shoddy work but keep to our standards as spelt out in the bill of quantities,” he said.