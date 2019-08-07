Embrace entrepreneurship, Garissa groups told

The youth, women and persons with disability in Garissa have been urged to venture into business for self-reliance to escape poverty.

The groups should use the county revolving fund for economic empowerment.

Speaking in Bura Baraza Park on Tuesday during a sensitisation campaign on the fund, Trade and Enterprise Development executive Adow Jubat advised the groups to realise their full potential by initiating business projects using the revolving fund.

"Today we are here to fully operationalise the Fafi subsounty office with fund committees drawn from various wards, to receive your fund applications for approval and educate you on the mode of disbursement, '' Jubat said.

“I want to urge the youth, women and persons with disability to seize this opportunity and apply for the economic empowerment fund to create business for wealth and self-employment.”

The Sh150 million fund was launched last month by Garissa Governor Ali Korane.

Jubat said beneficiaries will undergo an entrepreneurship training and be granted three months grace period to establish their businesses before they started repaying.

He promised that any group or individual who will enhance business sustainability will eventually be rewarded with non-refundable grants.

Chief officer Mahat Salah said the interest-free loans should empower youth, women and persons disability group to become independent and self reliant.

He urged the applicants to come up with a comprehensive business plans.

"Earning salaries and wages is good but it can also be a form of mental slavery and the only way to go is entrepreneurship for those who can't secure jobs," said Salah.

He said the subcounty and ward administrators will help monitor the progress of revolving fund project.

Fund manager Ismail Said and board member representing the youth Mohamed Hassan said that only those who meet the requirements will access the fund .

Members of the public who spoke appreciated the governor's initiative and promised to use the funds prudently.