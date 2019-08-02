Close

Military officers intercept Sh20m bhang on Mandera-Wajir road

In Summary

• Three people, including the driver, were arrested. Three others fled

• Ngetich says the vehicle was coming from Ethiopia through Tanaba-Takawa road in Mandera West

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
02 August 2019 - 00:00
The bags of bhang that was intercepted in Wajir on Thursday morning
ILLICIT TRADE: The bags of bhang that was intercepted in Wajir on Thursday morning
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Military officers on Thursday morning intercepted a canter carrying 40 bags of bhang on the Mandera-Wajir road.

The estimated street value of the narcotic is Sh20 million. Three people, including the driver, were arrested. Three others fled.

Wajir county police commander David Ngetich said the vehicle carrying the bhang was found packed in a thicket 10km from Wajir town.

He said the vehicle was coming from Ethiopia through Tanaba-Takawa road in Mandera West.

"The attention of the officers was drawn by the vehicle that was packed in a thicket. They became suspicious and upon searching it, they discovered the bhang hidden in consignment of gam Arabica, popularly  known as ‘malmal’ in Somali dialect," he said.

He said they have intensified the search of the three suspects who escaped.

"They can run, but they cannot hide. We will definitely catch up with them,"  the police boss said.

He said they were still trying to establish the destination of the consignment. 

“I want to warn individuals who want to turn Wajir into a drug hub. As security officers – the military and regular police – we will enhance our patrols to seal all the loopholes used by these characters to sneak in illegal goods."

Ngetich also urged Wajir residents to report suspicious characters to the police. He said they would not allow Wajir to be turned into a transit route for illicit trade.

Elder Khalif Mohamed praised the military and urged the police to borrow a leaf from them.

“This a really commendable job from the officers. We know that these drugs find their way into the market. Unfortunately, some officers aid them,” he said.

Mohamed said drug abuse leads to rape, theft and even killings.

This is not the first time security officers have intercepted such a consignment in Wajir town.

Late last year, police arrested two people with elephant tusks in Basel. The case is still going on in a Wajir court.

 

