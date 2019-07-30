Residents threaten to disrupt census over mapping dispute

Residents of Habaswein in Wajir have threatened to disrupt and boycott the national census as a way to demand a review of mapping of their constituency boundary.

They held a peaceful protest on Monday, demanding that a location carved out of Wajir South constituency into Wajir West be counted as part the former.

Habaswein is in Wajir South and the town serves as the constituency headquarters.

The residents protested a mapping done by the National Bureau of Statistics that placed some 5,000 households in Wajir West. They want them counted as part of Wajir South.

The census will be conducted on August 24.

The contested location lies on both sides of the Garissa-Wajir highway which acts as the boundary between the two constituencies. Residents want the mapping reviewed.

Led by local elder Gedi Mohamud, the residents said they will not participate in the census if the issue is not resolved. They threatened to disrupt the census.

“We have a very big problem in Habaswein which we want the government to urgently address. There was a mapping done some three months ago and it was not fair because our rights trampled on,” Mohamud said.

He said they are residents of Habaswein ward and that their chief's office is in Wajir South. "How come they are now telling us that we will be counted in Wajir West," he said.

“We are calling on the government agencies responsible to quickly resolve this crisis. It is a serious matter that can cause chaos,” Bare Abdi Ogle said.

Habaswein assistant county commissioner Felix Egessy calmed the protesters and assured them that the county security committee will hold a meeting this week to address their concern.

“We have heard your concerns and we will look into it. Be patient and allow the census to be conducted smoothly,” Egessy said.

Wajir South is the second-largest constituency in the country after North Horr in Marsabit county. Leaders have been calling for a split the constituency into two.

