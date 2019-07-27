Garissa leaders clash over Sh1.2bn World Bank funds

A meeting in Kamuthe, Garissa county, on Friday nearly ended prematurely after politicians engaged in harsh words over Sh1.2 billion World Bank funding.

Leaders traded accusations over the implementation of different projects with the funds.

The projects will be implemented by Fafi Integrated Development Association (Faida) to improve the lives of the communities affected by the presence of refugees.

On one side were Garissa Woman Representative Anab Subow and nominated Senator Falhadha Iman, and on the other were county government officials and Fafi CDF chairman Mohamed Kithiye.

The meeting at Kamuthe Primary School nearly came to a halt when residents joined in the shouting match. They took sides as the drama unfolded.

Trouble started when Subow claimed residents had been sidelined in the implementation of projects and the employment of nonlocals.

Subow and Iman also accused the county leadership of locking them out of development meetings.

“I've written to the President and World Bank officials. We will oppose the implementation of this project until residents are employed,” Subow said.

Her speech was, however, interrupted by Lands executive Mohamed Shale, who shouted at her. "You are a liar," Shale said.

The Woman Rep was not ready to budge. She said, "The noise you hear the CEC make is because he is also a shareholder."

Senator Iman added, “We have been silent for the past two years. They have been locking us out of their meetings and looking down upon us as if we are not leaders. We will no longer remain silent.”

Fafi CDF chairman Kithiye told off the duo — Subow and Iman — for their claims of being sidelined.

“She should not incite members of the public against this project, which is beneficial to residents. After all, when it is complete, residents will benefit. She knows that the project needs experts who are not locally available,” he said.

All this while, Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane had remained calm and watched the goings-on pensively.

When he finally rose to speak, he steered clear of the controversy and instead took a conciliatory note. He told leaders to stop squabbling in public forums.

Dagane said it is prudent for politicians to settle their disputes in boardrooms without showing their differences in public.