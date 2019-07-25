Close

Garissa executive meets to actualise anti-drought blueprint

County signed an MoU with WFP on July 7 to implement a sustainable food programme and alternative livelihood ventures for pastoralists

• The five-year programme aims at creating sustainable livelihoods ventures in areas of agriculture, livestock, water, women and youth as well and assets creation.

• The partnership will focus on transforming and strengthening structures that promote resilience programmes, including food systems.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
25 July 2019 - 00:00
Garissa Governor Ali Korane with World Food Programme Country Director for Kenya Analisa Conte when they signed an MOU on July 7, 2019
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

The Garissa county executive and technical team on Tuesday met for consultations on how to actualise a deal with World Food Programme aimed at cushioning pastoralists against drought.

The county signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WFP on July 7 to implement a sustainable food programme and alternative livelihood ventures for pastoralists.

 

Governor Ali Korane and WFP country director Analisa Conte formalised the partnership with a plan of operation and the annual work schedule for the county.

The five-year programme aims at creating sustainable livelihoods ventures in areas of agriculture, livestock, water, women and youth as well and assets creation.

The two agreed on implementing a sustainable food systems programme to improve community resilience and strengthen county government structures to tackle food shortage and drought in the future.

The partnership will focus on transforming and strengthening structures that promote resilience programmes, including food systems.

It will also focus on building resilient livelihoods and increasing access to markets by smallholder producers and traders. County capacities will also be strengthened to prepare and respond to emergencies and support the ongoing processes to implement social protection among vulnerable populations.

Agriculture and livestock executive Issa Yarrow said the programme targets smallholder producers, food insecure and vulnerable populations.

“This will ensure that efforts are aligned to support the achievement of the joint goal of zero hunger as articulated in the strategic plan," Yarrow said.

 

He said 57 villages across 10 wards were set to benefit from the programme.

Community participatory planning and development, community action plan development and county food systems programme documents have been approved by the county steering group.

Korane said it was time the national government changed tack and invested in small and medium irrigation projects to improve food production in arid and semi-arid counties.

 

