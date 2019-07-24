Lazy Garissa chiefs warned of the sack

Don't just stand there, catch the bad guys.

That was the message on Tuesday from Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik to chiefs and assistant chiefs.

He said it will no longer be business as usual for non-performing chiefs and their assistants in Garissa county.

Addressing administrators drawn from throughout the county at a government guest house, Birik said that the era of chiefs drawing a salary without earning it is long gone.

“You are now under strict scrutiny and you must deliver knowing that you are the government's eyes on the ground," he said." He said they had better use those eyes to gather intelligence and stop crime.

The commissioner added, “We will gauge you on what you do and deliver."

Birik said that chiefs are at the forefront in identifying all illegal activities, including the presence of aliens, contraband goods, sympathisers of al Shabaab militants and al Shabaab themselves.

Birik also said that there was a lot of illegal issuance of ID cards, birth certificates, movement permits for refugees among other illicit business.

“As administrators, you should mop up all cartels in your areas with the help of the National Police Service. You will be held personally responsible for any illegal activities in your areas," the commissioner said.

He singled out Garissa, Ijara, Holugho, Fafi, Lagdera and Dadaaab as areas where cartels are taking advantage of vulnerable people to fleece them of their money.

Biriksaid it was concerning that ID cards were being sought for the first time by elderly people, some as old as 70.

“Where have these people been all these years?" he asked.

"I am directing chiefs to thoroughly scrutinise the backgrounds of these people and report them to investigators because tho [seelomg IDs for the first time] doesn't add up.

